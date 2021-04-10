Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 134.64 ($1.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £38.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

