Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 134.64 ($1.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £38.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.