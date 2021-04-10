Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Head to Head Contrast

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fujitsu and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 0 1 4.00 Voestalpine 4 4 1 0 1.67

Dividends

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Fujitsu pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Voestalpine pays out -10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 3.95% 10.86% 4.69% Voestalpine -5.27% -10.77% -4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Voestalpine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.87 $1.47 billion $1.45 21.09 Voestalpine $14.14 billion 0.54 -$232.14 million ($0.28) -30.68

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Voestalpine on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

