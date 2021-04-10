Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,816 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF opened at $46.09 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

