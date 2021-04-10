Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after buying an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.96 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HURN. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.