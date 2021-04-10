Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $958,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HR stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.