Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,811 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $8,482,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $49.84 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

