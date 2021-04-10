Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

