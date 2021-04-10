Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,729 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 105,151 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 120,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 356,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

