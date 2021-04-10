Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $219.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.56.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

