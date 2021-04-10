Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $399,000 Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

