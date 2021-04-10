Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

