Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $40.34 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

