Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.80

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 135018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VUZI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

