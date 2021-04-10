WABnetwork Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WABnetwork has a market cap of $102,709.93 and $6.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 59.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00615455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.