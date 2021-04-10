Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Volume of $41.35 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $368.58 million and approximately $41.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.00344757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00029915 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011674 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

