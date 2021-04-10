Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.68. 1,539,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

