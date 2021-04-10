WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $92.35 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.