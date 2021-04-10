Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $12.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $94.26 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

