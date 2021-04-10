Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 31,045 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 387,055 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of CNCE opened at $4.57 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

