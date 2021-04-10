Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Verso were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verso by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Verso by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

VRS opened at $15.22 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

