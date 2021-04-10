Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,141 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.60% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000.

Shares of HYGH opened at $87.79 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70.

