Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 326 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $317.34 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $416.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $437.93 million, a PE ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

