Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,662 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $28.33.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMEH. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

