Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.