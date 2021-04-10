Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

