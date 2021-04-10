West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$120.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$103.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

