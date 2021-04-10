Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $19.11. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 2,863 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

