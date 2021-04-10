White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 33,323 shares.The stock last traded at $1,122.35 and had previously closed at $1,110.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.56.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,435.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

