Wings Market Capitalization Tops $10.76 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $52,070.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars.

