Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $193.64

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $193.64, but opened at $186.76. Winmark shares last traded at $186.76, with a volume of 1 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $701.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average of $179.56.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Winmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Winmark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Winmark by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

