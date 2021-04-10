Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.64

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.64 and traded as high as C$44.47. Winpak shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 39,088 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPK. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.63.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.44 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.44%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

