WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in WNS were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

