Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Price Tops $2,830.05 on Exchanges

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,830.05 or 0.04679890 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market capitalization of $642,422.06 and $3,603.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Origin Axie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00616292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Origin Axie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Origin Axie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Origin Axie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.