Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Critical Comparison

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xilinx and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.16 billion 10.08 $792.72 million $3.35 38.72 Beam Global $5.11 million 51.96 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -45.11

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xilinx and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 14 3 0 2.11 Beam Global 0 2 2 0 2.50

Xilinx presently has a consensus price target of $123.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.75%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.47%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Xilinx.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20% Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66%

Summary

Xilinx beats Beam Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

