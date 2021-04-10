XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,600 shares of company stock worth $7,336,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

