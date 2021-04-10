Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,015,606 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £51.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.