Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $202.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.50 million and the lowest is $184.90 million. Ameresco reported sales of $212.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $3,719,198.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $49.60. 612,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. Ameresco has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

