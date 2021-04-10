Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.29. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Shares of CRL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.40. The stock had a trading volume of 263,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $307.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

