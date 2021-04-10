Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.65. 1,506,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,772. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

