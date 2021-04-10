Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.77. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.69. 1,068,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.