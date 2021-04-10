Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.37). TripAdvisor posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Truist raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 561.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,398 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

