Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Woodward posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Woodward by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.