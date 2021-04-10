Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 231,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

