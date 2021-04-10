Zacks: Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.69 Million

Analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $88.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. comScore reported sales of $89.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $370.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.28 million to $371.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $385.39 million, with estimates ranging from $382.78 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $262.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $4,784,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

