Zacks: Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. ICON Public reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.07. 348,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,887. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $145.11 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

