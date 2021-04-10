Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.53 million to $10.30 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.09 million to $53.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.71 million, with estimates ranging from $58.41 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 246,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,674. The company has a market cap of $113.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of IRIDEX worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

