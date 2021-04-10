Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce sales of $210.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.40 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $204.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $859.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $901.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $884.94 million, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $970.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 287,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

