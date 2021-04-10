Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.22. 858,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.29. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $188.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

