Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,118,000.

Shares of WING opened at $137.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

