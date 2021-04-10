Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $59.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.70 million to $60.69 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $246.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $263.31 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $268.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HSTM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 67,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,603. The company has a market capitalization of $698.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

